Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

HEDEGAARD — Rebecca Ann, 40, of Billings. Viewing Friday 1/21/22, 1-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service Saturday 1/22/22 at 10 a.m. at Faith E, burial will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (22)

BELGARDE  — Verlin, 90, of Billings. Memorial Mass planned for Spring 2022. (23)

PARKER — Khoen, 15 of Billings. Memorial service will be held at Faith Chapel, Saturday 1/22/22 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.  (22)

HARDY — Rodger Wayne, 80, of Globe AZ. Vigil Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Saturday at 9:30 at Mary Queen of Peace, burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (22)

LAUGHERY — Levi Ray, 71, of Winston, MT. Services will be held at a later date. (22)

SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Memorial services will be announced. (21)

PIERCE — Fred, 82, of Billings. Funeral service is at Trinity Lutheran Church Thursday, 1/20/22 at 10 a.m., burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

OLSON — Penelope “Penny” J., 70. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

