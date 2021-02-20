KELLER — Herbert “Herb” 87, of Billings. Funeral mass, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Following burial, social gathering at the Knights of Columbus full obit and livestream service at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (23)

FRENCH — Kenny W., 32, of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Cremation to follow. Services will take place at a later time. (23)

TESSMER — Anthony ‘Tony’, age 54 of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24 at St Thomas the Apostle Church. (24)

WHITMER — Nancy A., 72. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Private ceremony, 11 a.m. Saturday, livestream at https://www.peacelutheranbillings.com/worship. Graveside ceremony 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountview Cemetery. (20)