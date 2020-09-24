× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)

Smith Downtown

HARKLESS-SALVESON — Betty J., 82, Billings. Graveside service with military honors, interment of the casket, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., 3 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020. (24)

MARTINSON — Irene L., 92, Billings. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue in Billings. (25)

GLASGOW — Satanna Alline, 38, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at All Nation Church. 2520 5th Ave South. (26)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned