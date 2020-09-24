Smith West
MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)
Smith Downtown
HARKLESS-SALVESON — Betty J., 82, Billings. Graveside service with military honors, interment of the casket, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., 3 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020. (24)
MARTINSON — Irene L., 92, Billings. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue in Billings. (25)
GLASGOW — Satanna Alline, 38, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at All Nation Church. 2520 5th Ave South. (26)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
KERR — Shauna, 66, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. (24)
BIG HAIR — Noreen Backbone, 72. Graveside in Garryowen Cemetery Thurs. Sept. 24. (24)
RODVOLD — Eva M., 89, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)
NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)
HENSEL — Kathryn, 93. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
VINCELETTE — Mary, 82. Service Arrangements pending. (24)
WEBER — Saengsuree “Dim”, 68, of Forsyth. Cremation. Memorial Service to be held in Wisconsin. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (24)
EUSTACE — Blake, 47 of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service 2:00 pm, Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (26)
BERGLEE — Clifton, 65 of Silisia. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington, Laurel. (26)
HILL — Jeff and Eva, joint private graveside service Fri. 11AM at the Hill Family Cemetery. (24)
