 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thursday. (25)

Smith Downtown

HARKLESS-SALVESON — Betty J., 82, Billings. Graveside service with military honors, interment of the casket, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., 3 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020. (24)

MARTINSON — Irene L., 92, Billings.  Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue in Billings. (25)

GLASGOW — Satanna Alline, 38, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at All Nation Church. 2520 5th Ave South. (26)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KERR — Shauna, 66, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. (24)

BIG HAIR — Noreen Backbone, 72. Graveside in Garryowen Cemetery Thurs. Sept. 24.  (24)

RODVOLD  — Eva M., 89, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)

HENSEL — Kathryn, 93. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)

VINCELETTE — Mary, 82. Service Arrangements pending. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

WEBER — Saengsuree “Dim”, 68, of Forsyth. Cremation. Memorial Service to be held in Wisconsin. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

EUSTACE — Blake, 47 of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service 2:00 pm, Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (26)

BERGLEE — Clifton, 65 of Silisia. Memorial Service        1 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington, Laurel. (26)

Bullis-Mortuary

HILL — Jeff and Eva, joint private  graveside service Fri. 11AM at the Hill Family Cemetery. (24)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News