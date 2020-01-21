{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

PETERSON — Mikel, 35, of Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Smith West Chapel. Interment at the Laurel Cemetery. (21)

Smith Downtown 

VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)

ELLINGSON — Ronald W., 86, of Billings passed away Jan. 16, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. (21)

LINNEY-RUMBOLD — Raymond Lee "Raylee", 32, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (23)

Smith Laurel  

ALCORN — James Lee "Jim", 88, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Jan.22, at Smith Funeral Chapel , 315 E. Third St. in Laurel. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HEIDE — Bruce D., 53, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (21)

CARLSON —  Edith, 80, of Billings. A private family service will be held at a later date. (24)

KENNEDY — Timothy “Tim”, 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life pending. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

BALLARD — Merilyn, 87. Memorial service 2 pm Thurs. at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

FITZGERALD — James, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Private services held at a later date. (21) 

SCHOCK — James, 78 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sat., Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

