 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BENJAMIN  — Tyler Steven, 26, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. (24)

POWERS — Jeanette, O.F.S., age 90, died December 14. Full notice January 9.  Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)

HARMAN — Amelia, 93 of Billings, a Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring of 2022. (26)

SCHULTZ SR. — William, 96 of Billings. Memorial Service will be held Friday 12/31/2021 at 11 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DIETZ — Raymond H., 85. Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

BULLINGER — Gerald “Jerry”, 84, of Billings. Viewing 9 a.m., Funeral 10 a.m., Mon, Dec. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks, Billings.  For obit & Livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

SEDER — Betty Seder, funeral services Wed. Dec. 29th at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial at Fairview Cemetery. (24)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News