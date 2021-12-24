Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BENJAMIN — Tyler Steven, 26, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. (24)
POWERS — Jeanette, O.F.S., age 90, died December 14. Full notice January 9. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)
HARMAN — Amelia, 93 of Billings, a Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring of 2022. (26)
SCHULTZ SR. — William, 96 of Billings. Memorial Service will be held Friday 12/31/2021 at 11 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (27)
DIETZ — Raymond H., 85. Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (27)
No Services Planned
BULLINGER — Gerald “Jerry”, 84, of Billings. Viewing 9 a.m., Funeral 10 a.m., Mon, Dec. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks, Billings. For obit & Livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (24)
SEDER — Betty Seder, funeral services Wed. Dec. 29th at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial at Fairview Cemetery. (24)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.