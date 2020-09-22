Smith West
MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6pm Thursday. (25)
Smith Downtown
MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday, Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)
BAYNE — Donald Lloyd “Don”, 62, died on Sept 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (23)
SCHOCK — Thomas J “TJ”, 81, died on Sept 18. Graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
BROWN — Jon James, 73, died Sept. 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday. A celebration of life is being planned for 2021. (23)
GARDNER — William P., of Billings. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Gardner Smart Enemy Cemetery, Pryor. (22)
KERR — Shauna, 66, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. (24)
STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (23)
NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)
HENSEL — Kathryn, 93. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
McENEANEY — Mary, 97. Service arrangements pending. (23)
No services planned
HILL — Char, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Wed., Sept. 23, Heights Family Funeral Home with reception to follow. (23)
EUSTACE — Blake, 47 of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (26)
BYRD — Ken, 82 of Billings. Cremation. No services to be held at this time. View obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.