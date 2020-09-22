× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6pm Thursday. (25)

Smith Downtown

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday, Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)

BAYNE — Donald Lloyd “Don”, 62, died on Sept 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (23)

SCHOCK — Thomas J “TJ”, 81, died on Sept 18. Graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel