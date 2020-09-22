 Skip to main content
Smith West

MORRIS — Eileen, 88, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 25, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Visitation 1-6pm Thursday. (25)

Smith Downtown

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday,  Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)

BAYNE — Donald Lloyd “Don”, 62, died on Sept 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (23)

SCHOCK — Thomas J “TJ”, 81, died on Sept 18. Graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

BROWN — Jon James, 73, died Sept. 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday. A celebration of life is being planned for 2021. (23)

Dahl Funeral

GARDNER — William P., of Billings. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Gardner Smart Enemy Cemetery, Pryor.  (22)

KERR — Shauna, 66, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church.  (23)

NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)

HENSEL — Kathryn, 93. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)

McENEANEY — Mary, 97. Service arrangements pending. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HILL — Char, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Wed., Sept. 23, Heights Family Funeral Home with reception to follow. (23)

EUSTACE — Blake, 47 of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (26)

BYRD — Ken, 82 of Billings. Cremation. No services to be held at this time. View obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

