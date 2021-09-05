 Skip to main content
Smith West

LENHARDT – Clarence, 82, Billings, Memorial service Sat, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (5)

WRIGHT — Anna Mae, 93, Billings, Private Service is planned. (6)

Smith Downtown

JENSEN – Kaitlin, 38, Billings, Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

REICHERT – Janice, of Belgrade. Rosary 6:30 p.m., Vigil 7 p.m. Mon., Sept. 6 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tues. Sept. 7 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

ROBB — Michael, 56 of Billings. Passed away August 29, 2021 at Billings Clinic. See website for full details.www.cfg.billings.com (5)

LINDELL — Leslie, 75 of Billings. Memorial 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, Inurnment 11 a.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery with reception following at the Elks Lodge. (5)

Heights Family Funeral Home

STENERSON – Jeffry, 41, of Billings. No services at this time. Full obituary may be viewed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (5)

HANSON - CATTON — Laurel “Laurie”. 67 of Billings. Arrangements pending (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

