Smith West

LENHARDT – Clarence, 82, Billings, Memorial service Sat, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (5)

WRIGHT — Anna Mae, 93, Billings, Private Service is planned. (6)

Smith Downtown

JENSEN – Kaitlin, 38, Billings, Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

REICHERT – Janice, of Belgrade. Rosary 6:30 p.m., Vigil 7 p.m. Mon., Sept. 6 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tues. Sept. 7 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (7)

No Services Planned

ROBB — Michael, 56 of Billings. Passed away August 29, 2021 at Billings Clinic. See website for full details.www.cfg.billings.com (5)