Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley.  Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30 at Chancey’s Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (30)

MORTON — Charlotte Mae, 94, Billings. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wed., June 3, at Shepherd Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

WELCH — Cheryl, 66, of Wolf Point. Services pending. (29)

O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held later this summer. (29)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BURCH — Pat, 71. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Parish. (29).

ZITUR — Ron, 69. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard’s. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News