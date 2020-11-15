Smith West
SAINDON — Gary Lee, 79, of Billings, passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are private. (15)
HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Private family service is planned. (16)
GUZMAN — Linda, 83, Billings. Rosary at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 17 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Funeral Mass follows at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (15)
WATSON — Emily Watson, 89, of Bozeman, passed away October 26, 2020. No services will be held. (15)
FEENEY — John the “Great”, 77, of Billings. John passed away November 12, 2020 from COVID. No services planned at this time. (15)
HEGGEN — Jerome ‘Nick’, 85, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (15)
WEST — Albert, 79 of Billings. Due to COVID restrictions, services are private, but friends and family are invited to The Red Door at 12 p.m. on Tue. Nov. 17 for fellowship. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)
ROHR — Les, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)
HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. Full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (15)
FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings. Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, New Life Church, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery 1 p.m. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)
