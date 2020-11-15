HEGGEN — Jerome ‘Nick’, 85, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (15)

WEST — Albert, 79 of Billings. Due to COVID restrictions, services are private, but friends and family are invited to The Red Door at 12 p.m. on Tue. Nov. 17 for fellowship. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

ROHR — Les, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. Full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (15)

FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings. Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, New Life Church, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery 1 p.m. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)

No services planned