Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SAINDON — Gary Lee, 79, of Billings, passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are private. (15)

HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Private family service is planned. (16)

GUZMAN — Linda, 83, Billings. Rosary at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 17 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Funeral Mass follows at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (15)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

WATSON — Emily Watson, 89, of Bozeman, passed away October 26, 2020. No services will be held. (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FEENEY — John the “Great”, 77, of Billings. John passed away November 12, 2020 from COVID. No services planned at this time. (15)

HEGGEN — Jerome ‘Nick’, 85, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (15)

WEST — Albert, 79 of Billings. Due to COVID restrictions, services are private, but friends and family are invited to The Red Door at 12 p.m. on Tue. Nov. 17 for fellowship. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

ROHR — Les, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. Full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (15)

FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings.  Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, New Life Church, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery 1 p.m. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

