Smith West

ECKERT — Phyllis A., 89 of Billings, passed Feb. 5, 2021. Visitation Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Burial in Mountview Cemetery. (11)

Smith Downtown

FORTNEY — Nicki Lynn, 63, Billings. Services pending. (12)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SURBER — Albert Dwain, 77 of Belfry. No services planned at this time. (10)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

CARLTON — Lois, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sunday Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Graveside service, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Monday Feb. 15, 10 a.m. DFC for Obit. (15)

SOLBERG — Benita, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)