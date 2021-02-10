 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ECKERT — Phyllis A., 89 of Billings, passed Feb. 5, 2021. Visitation Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Burial in Mountview Cemetery. (11)

Smith Downtown

FORTNEY — Nicki Lynn, 63, Billings. Services pending. (12)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SURBER — Albert Dwain, 77 of Belfry. No services planned at this time. (10) 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

CARLTON — Lois, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sunday Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Graveside service, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Monday Feb. 15, 10 a.m. DFC for Obit. (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SOLBERG — Benita, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)

MEYER — Donna Lynn, 66. Cremation. Services at a later date. (10)

ZIELINSKI — John, 80. Arrangements pending. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LINK — Norman, 72, of Fort Smith. Celebration of Life to be held later. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (11) 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News