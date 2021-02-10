Smith West
ECKERT — Phyllis A., 89 of Billings, passed Feb. 5, 2021. Visitation Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Burial in Mountview Cemetery. (11)
Smith Downtown
FORTNEY — Nicki Lynn, 63, Billings. Services pending. (12)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SURBER — Albert Dwain, 77 of Belfry. No services planned at this time. (10)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
CARLTON — Lois, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sunday Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Graveside service, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Monday Feb. 15, 10 a.m. DFC for Obit. (15)
SOLBERG — Benita, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)
MEYER — Donna Lynn, 66. Cremation. Services at a later date. (10)
ZIELINSKI — John, 80. Arrangements pending. (11)
No services planned
LINK — Norman, 72, of Fort Smith. Celebration of Life to be held later. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (11)
No services planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.