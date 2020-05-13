Smith West
DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)
CORNISH — Magha, 87 of Red Lodge. Private family service in Missoula. (13)
UPSON — Martha M., 72, of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (13)
SHEVELA — David F., 61, of Columbus, passed away May 11, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday May 15 from 1-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. (14)
CLOUGH — Larry Neal, 72. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (14)
BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 PM Fri at First Presbyterian Church. (15)
BENNETT — Amy, 35. Private family services. (13)
BERGERON — Phyllis M., 84. Private family services. (13)
MILLER — Douglas “Doug,” 81. Private graveside service. Memorial service set for summer. (13)
THEIMER — Myrle Jean, 86. Memorial service at a later date. (13)
SALAVA — Andrew “Andy,” O., 44. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers, click on event “Celebrating the Life of Andy Salava.” (16)
SWALLOW — Kurt, 76, of Billings. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Lennep Cemetery. Visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (14)
MORSE — Robert, 56, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service to be held at a later date (13)
