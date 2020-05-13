Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

UPSON — Martha M., 72, of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (13)

SHEVELA — David F., 61, of Columbus, passed away May 11, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday May 15 from 1-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. (14)