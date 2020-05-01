× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

APPELL — Thane Jerome, 50 of Bridger. Celebration of life at a later date. (2)

LEROY — Lillian Mary, 96 of Red Lodge. No services planned. (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

CAPSER — James “Jim”, 71, of Billings. Private family graveside service Holy Cross. (1)

SPOTTED BEAR SR — Bruce, 77, of Billings. Private family graveside service Spotted Bear Cemetery, Pryor. (2)

SHUMWAY — Colleen, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (3)

FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)