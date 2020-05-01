Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

APPELL — Thane Jerome, 50 of Bridger. Celebration of life at a later date. (2)

LEROY — Lillian Mary, 96 of Red Lodge. No services planned. (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

CAPSER — James “Jim”, 71, of Billings. Private family graveside service Holy Cross. (1) 

SPOTTED BEAR SR — Bruce, 77, of Billings. Private family graveside service Spotted Bear Cemetery, Pryor. (2)

SHUMWAY — Colleen, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)

NESS — Brett, 24. Celebration of life at a later date. (1)

GREENE — Mildred M., 91. Cremation has taken place. (1)

ADLER — Louis H. “Lou,” 85. Private graveside Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of life, later date. Drive-by memorial, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

