REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial service pending. (27)
VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)
RINGER — Mary Lyman, 94 of Red Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at Old Piney Dell at Rock Creek Resort, on Sun. Jan. 26, from 2-4 p.m. (25)
KENNEDY — Timothy “Tim” , 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life Sunday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)
NOT AFRAID — Selena, 16, of Billings and Hardin. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sunday Hardin High School. Interment Fairview High School Hardin. (26)
WHITEMAN — Keri M., 37, of Pryor. Vigil 4 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Charles Mission, Pryor. Interment in Whiteman Family Cemetery. (25)
BERNHARDT — Gerald, 77, of Billings. No services planned. (27)
BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)
SCHMIDT —Gary, 72, of Huntley. Cremation. Services are pending. (26)
SCHOCK — James, 78 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (25)
CONRAD — Marlene, 79 of Billings. Cremation. No services per request of Marlene. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (26)
CLOUD — Benny Cloud, 35 of Wyola, MT. Funeral service Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, at the Multi-purpose Building in Crow Agency, MT. Burial will follow at the Blackhawk Cemetery in Wyola, MT. (25)
MEDICINE CROW — Janetta. Funeral service is Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency, MT. Burial will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)
