Smith West

FEELEY — William James “Bill”, 69, Absarokee, Memorial service Noon Tues., June 22, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West, Billings. (22)

BABCOCK — Yvonne C., 84, Billings.  Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. Cremation. (23)

Smith Downtown

DEAVILA — Pauline Mary, 96, Billings. Funeral Service pending. (22)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at  https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/.  (26)

BROCOPP — Don, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

JONES — John, 63. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri at St. Thomas Catholic Church. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

ANDERSON — Luanne Mauget, 72, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (22)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

