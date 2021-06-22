Smith West
FEELEY — William James “Bill”, 69, Absarokee, Memorial service Noon Tues., June 22, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West, Billings. (22)
BABCOCK — Yvonne C., 84, Billings. Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. Cremation. (23)
Smith Downtown
DEAVILA — Pauline Mary, 96, Billings. Funeral Service pending. (22)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)
CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/. (26)
BROCOPP — Don, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)
JONES — John, 63. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri at St. Thomas Catholic Church. (25)
ANDERSON — Luanne Mauget, 72, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (22)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.