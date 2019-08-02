Smith West
ODOM Jr. — John William, 56, Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Fri., Aug. 2, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34th St. West. (2)
HENRY — Richard, 78, formerly of Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)
AYERS Jr. – Sheldon Dempsey “Don”, 73, Billings. Graveside service 10:00 am, Fri., Aug. 2 at Holy Cross Cemetery on Mullowney Lane. (2)
Smith Downtown
UNDEM — Obert M., 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (2)
METZKER — Robert "Bob", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
RESTAD – Patricia “Pat”, 68, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday 1-4 p.m. American Legion. (4)
MOERER – Ralph A., 95, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Messiah Lutheran Church. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (2)
HETTINGER – Joy A., 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (4)
MARTIN – Thomas “Tom”, 76, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 3035 Arvin Rd. (3)
NELSON – Shayden, 28, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2)
SKARSTEN — Margaret “Peggy” O’Donnell, 94, of Billings, formerly of Great Falls. Memorial Service pending St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (2)
CERMAK — Samantha, 42, of Billings. Visitation, Friday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial service Saturday, 10 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower. (3)
THOMAS — Barbara, 72, of Billings. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran. (3)
YOUNG — Kyle M., 38, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (3)
JOVANOVICH — George, 89. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday. (2)
BISCHKE — Betty. 87. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat. August 3, First United Methodist Church.
EASTMAN — Patricia. 78. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., August 3 at First Church of Christ Scientist, 7 Burlington Ave. Add’l parking at American Lutheran Church. Celebration Picnic to follow at Pioneer Park (lower tennis courts). Lawn chairs encouraged. (3)
GODWIN — Ted P. 93. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sun. August 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (4)
JONES — Donald R., 92. “Remembrance” gathering, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Thomas. (6)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
