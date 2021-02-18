 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SHAFER — Helen B., 88, of Billings.  Private service is planned. (19)

SLEVIRA — Virginia, 88, Billings.  Memorial service Feb. 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street.  Cremation. (19)

McKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 10 to 5 Sat. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

SMITH — Dean Edward, 79, of Reed Point. No services planned at this time. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  (18)

GAINES — Nicolas Steven, 35, Columbus. Memorial Service, Friday, February 19, 12 p.m., Smith Laurel Chapel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

Dahl Funeral

MATUSIAK — Kathryn "Kay", 69, of Billings. Obituary to follow at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)

STEWART — Peter, 65 of Billings. Services will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Friday February 19, at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Yellowstone Memorial Park. Reception to follow. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

TROWBRIDGE — Bernice A., 87. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Billings LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere. (18)

WHITMER — Nancy A., 72. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Private ceremony, 11 a.m. Saturday, livestream at https://www.peacelutheranbillings.com/worship. Graveside ceremony 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountview Cemetery. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

DAUGHERTY — John Jr., 81, of Billings. No services are planned.  Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)

Bullis-Mortuary

WILLIAMSON — Arron,  funeral service Fri 11 a.m., Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (18)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News