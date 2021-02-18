Smith West
SHAFER — Helen B., 88, of Billings. Private service is planned. (19)
SLEVIRA — Virginia, 88, Billings. Memorial service Feb. 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. (19)
McKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 10 to 5 Sat. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (22)
SMITH — Dean Edward, 79, of Reed Point. No services planned at this time. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)
GAINES — Nicolas Steven, 35, Columbus. Memorial Service, Friday, February 19, 12 p.m., Smith Laurel Chapel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)
MATUSIAK — Kathryn "Kay", 69, of Billings. Obituary to follow at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)
STEWART — Peter, 65 of Billings. Services will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Friday February 19, at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Yellowstone Memorial Park. Reception to follow. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)
TROWBRIDGE — Bernice A., 87. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Billings LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere. (18)
WHITMER — Nancy A., 72. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Private ceremony, 11 a.m. Saturday, livestream at https://www.peacelutheranbillings.com/worship. Graveside ceremony 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountview Cemetery. (20)
DAUGHERTY — John Jr., 81, of Billings. No services are planned. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)
WILLIAMSON — Arron, funeral service Fri 11 a.m., Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (18)
