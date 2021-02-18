MATUSIAK — Kathryn "Kay", 69, of Billings. Obituary to follow at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com . (19)

STEWART — Peter, 65 of Billings. Services will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Friday February 19, at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Yellowstone Memorial Park. Reception to follow. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)