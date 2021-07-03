 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). (9)

Smith Downtown

RASCH–  Marian E., 86, of Billings, passed June 30, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Sunset  Memorial Gardens. (5)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOLMES — Maurice “Dick”, 87. Graveside service Wed 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)

ZITUR — Eilene A. Funeral mass 9 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (7)

CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (9)

CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

COLLINGWOOD — Donald, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service Wed., July 7, 10 a.m., Whaley Cemetery, Greybull, WY. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (3)

PARKER – Bruce, 64, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Tues., July 6, at Herb Klindt Field at Rocky Mountain College. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (6)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News