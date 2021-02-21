 Skip to main content
Smith West

DOWNS — Ralph M., 89, Molt.  Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. Cremation.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)  

Smith Downtown

McKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 10 to 5 Sat. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (22)

FORTNEY — Nicki Lynn, 63, Billings, Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)

KRIEG — James T. “Jim”, 80, of Billings, passed Feb. 17, 2021. Viewing Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9 a.m-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pentecostals of Billings, 2939 Colton Blvd. Burial at Rockvale Cemetery with military honors. (21)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KELLER — Herbert “Herb”, 87, of Billings. Funeral mass, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Following burial, social gathering at the Knights of Columbus full obit and livestream service at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (23)

FRENCH — Kenny W., 32, of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Cremation to follow. Services will take place at a later time. (23)

TESSMER — Anthony ‘Tony’, age 54 of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KOSTELECKY — Duane C., 70, of Billings, passed away February 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date. To view full obituary visit cfgbillings.com. (21)

HOLWEGNER — Shirley, 81, of Silesia. Services will be held at a later date. (21) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

BLACK — Patricia (Scott), 83, of Billings. Memorial Service Sun., Feb. 21, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. To view obit or leave condolences, go to https://gb774.app.goo. gl/VwVBG (21)

DODD — Scherry, 62, of Shepherd. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

