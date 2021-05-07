 Skip to main content
Smith West

SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8th at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday. (8)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

VOGELE — Lester, 82, and Agnes, 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)

SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. 5/15 Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (8)

HALL — Everett, Jr. Funeral Service Sunday 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

  No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Memorial Service Sat., May 8, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. (7)

HENDRIX — Linda, 80 of Billings. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Sat., May 8 at Trinity Baptist Church, Billings Heights. (8)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

