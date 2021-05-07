Smith West
SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8th at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday. (8)
Smith Downtown
LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
VOGELE — Lester, 82, and Agnes, 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)
SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. 5/15 Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (8)
HALL — Everett, Jr. Funeral Service Sunday 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Memorial Service Sat., May 8, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. (7)
HENDRIX — Linda, 80 of Billings. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Sat., May 8 at Trinity Baptist Church, Billings Heights. (8)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.