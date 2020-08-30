× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings, Funeral Service Pending. (31)

Smith Downtown

VEGGE — Donald Lee, 73, of Billings passed February 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church. (30)

NOONKESTER — Everett Henry, 90, Roundup, Service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings, Thursday Sept 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WALLACE — Ethelyn M., 100, Red Lodge. Visitation August 31st at Smith Olcott Chapel 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Followed by Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. September 1st at St. Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Interment 12:30 p.m. Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel