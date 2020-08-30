Smith West
WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings, Funeral Service Pending. (31)
Smith Downtown
VEGGE — Donald Lee, 73, of Billings passed February 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church. (30)
NOONKESTER — Everett Henry, 90, Roundup, Service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings, Thursday Sept 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (31)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
WALLACE — Ethelyn M., 100, Red Lodge. Visitation August 31st at Smith Olcott Chapel 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Followed by Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. September 1st at St. Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Interment 12:30 p.m. Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
EDER — Wayne Adelbert, 84, Reed Point- Memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Columbus Evangelical Church, 2 E 1st Ave N. Reception follows. Private interment at Mountainview Cemetery. (30)
BERGER – Sharon, 77, of Kalispell. Private services at a later date. Full obit at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (30)
O'BLENESS — Rose, 84, of Billings. Cremation. A Zoom memorial service is pending. (30)
HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed, Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)
DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)
CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)
ATWELL — Jay Freeman, 79. Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Wednesday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. A livestream may be viewed at stpatrickcocatheral.org/livestream. (2)
No services planned
BAKER — Roy, 69, of Billings. Cremation. Scattering of cremains at sea by family. (31)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.