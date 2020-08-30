 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings, Funeral Service Pending. (31)

Smith Downtown

VEGGE — Donald Lee, 73, of Billings passed February 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church. (30)

NOONKESTER — Everett Henry, 90, Roundup, Service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings, Thursday Sept 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WALLACE — Ethelyn M., 100, Red Lodge. Visitation August 31st at Smith Olcott Chapel 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Followed by Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. September 1st at St. Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Interment 12:30 p.m. Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

EDER — Wayne Adelbert, 84, Reed Point- Memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Columbus Evangelical Church, 2 E 1st Ave N.  Reception follows. Private interment at Mountainview Cemetery. (30)

Dahl Funeral

BERGER – Sharon, 77, of Kalispell. Private services at a later date. Full obit at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (30)

O'BLENESS — Rose, 84, of Billings. Cremation. A Zoom memorial service is pending. (30)

HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed, Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)

CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)

ATWELL — Jay Freeman, 79. Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Wednesday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. A livestream may be viewed at stpatrickcocatheral.org/livestream. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

BAKER — Roy, 69, of Billings. Cremation. Scattering of cremains at sea by family. (31)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News