Smith West

WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Entombment Sunset Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West. 1-7 p.m. Wednesday. (3)

Smith Downtown

NOONKESTER — Everett Henry, 90, Roundup; formerly of Huntley. Service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings, Thursday Sept 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (3)

SCHWINDT — James, 64, Billings.  Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Interment Laurel City Cemetery.  Cremation. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SPAULDING — (Sticka) Dorothy E., 89, Billings formerly of Belfry. Rosary/vigil at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger.  Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger.  Rite of Committal in Belfry. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

BINSTOCK — Edward “Eddie” F., 79, of Columbus, passed Sept. 1, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tues., Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Columbus. (3)

Dahl Funeral

HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed., Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)

ROLL— Marie, 81, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Fri, Sept. 4 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial of urn at Holy Cross Cemetery. (4)

PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

YOUNG — Kenneth, 86, of Laurel. Memorial Service to be held 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Laurel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

THEURER — Harry, 82 of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Fri., Sept 4 at Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required at church. Service live streamed at www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings (4)

MORRIS — Gary, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

