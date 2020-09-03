BINSTOCK — Edward “Eddie” F., 79, of Columbus, passed Sept. 1, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tues., Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Columbus. (3)

HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed., Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)

ROLL— Marie, 81, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Fri, Sept. 4 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial of urn at Holy Cross Cemetery. (4)

PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)

No services planned

YOUNG — Kenneth, 86, of Laurel. Memorial Service to be held 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Laurel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)