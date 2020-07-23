Smith West
FAGAN - James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Funeral Mass 12:00 p.m. Fri., July 24, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 No. 31 St. Reception to follow at Hilands Club. (24)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
EVANS — Arthur “Art” A., 80, Absarokee. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. Military honors. (23)
TURNER – Donna, 93, of Billings. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Ave. West. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (23)
COLE — Judith, 81, of Billings. Funeral services are pending until we can all gather to celebrate Judy’s life. (23)
DOLL — Leo M., 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private services are planned. (23)
MAJERUS — Julie, 70, of Roundup. Vigil 6pm Sunday, Memorial Service 11am Monday BOTH St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Roundup. (27)
WITMAN — Harold, 95. Memorial service 10 a.m. Fri at Hope United Methodist Church. RSVP at info@michelottisawyers.com. (24)
BENNETTS — Beverly A., 90. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
SCHWEHR —Mary Ann, 85. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)
MERKEL — Delbert J., 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)
No services planned
HARWOOD — Lou, 92 of Joliet. Cremation. View obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/harwood/ (23)
GOLDEN — Zac, 37 of Joliet. Memorial Service, 9 a.m., Fri. 7/24, Joliet H.S. Football Field. Obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/golden. (24)
PEARSALL — Jack, 82 of Billings. Cremation. Services 1:00 p.m. July 25, 2020, Heights Family Funeral Home. (25)
GORDON — James “Jim”, 71 of Roundup. Cremation. To view obit & leave condolences, visit http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/gordon/ (23)
BEAR CLOUD — Lorraine, graveside service Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)
NEWELL — Ray, memorial service Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the 1st Congregational church in Hardin. (26)
STEWART — Kerry, graveside service Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (24)
