Smith West

FAGAN - James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Funeral Mass 12:00 p.m. Fri., July 24, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 No. 31 St. Reception to follow at Hilands Club. (24)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

EVANS — Arthur “Art” A., 80, Absarokee. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. Military honors. (23)

TURNER – Donna, 93, of Billings. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Ave. West. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (23)

COLE — Judith, 81, of Billings. Funeral services are pending until we can all gather to celebrate Judy’s life. (23)