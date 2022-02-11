 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

HALL-ROBERTS — Catherin Doris, 85, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church, coroner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (11)

FOSTER — Nellie 84, of Billings. Funeral Services at 11 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 12th Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (11)

Smith Laurel

KROLL— Donald Dean "Diz" 72 of Bridger. Graveside memorial service on Feb 18, at 11 a.m. at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit to follow on our website. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

OKSENDAHL — David, 40, of Wolf Point, family services at a later date. (12)

DONOHOE —Ellen “Frances.” Graveside Service 1 p.m. Saturday 2/12 Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

DWORSHAK – Debora. Gathering of Family and Friends 11 a.m. Saturday 2/12 Dahl Funeral Chapel (12).

Michelotti-Sawyers

AMSBAUGH — Ted Edward, 91. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

ROCK — Lance, Funeral service Sat. at 11 a.m. at Multi-Purpose Building. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (11)

OLD CROW — Eauseph, Funeral service Fri. at 1 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (11)

FLAT LIP — Kenneth, Graveside service at 10 a.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery (11)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating an 'optimized diet' could extend your life by 13 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News