Smith West

Smith Downtown

HALL-ROBERTS — Catherin Doris, 85, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church, coroner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (11)

FOSTER — Nellie 84, of Billings. Funeral Services at 11 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 12th Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (11)

Smith Laurel

KROLL— Donald Dean "Diz" 72 of Bridger. Graveside memorial service on Feb 18, at 11 a.m. at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit to follow on our website. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

OKSENDAHL — David, 40, of Wolf Point, family services at a later date. (12)

DONOHOE —Ellen “Frances.” Graveside Service 1 p.m. Saturday 2/12 Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

DWORSHAK – Debora. Gathering of Family and Friends 11 a.m. Saturday 2/12 Dahl Funeral Chapel (12).

AMSBAUGH — Ted Edward, 91. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

ROCK — Lance, Funeral service Sat. at 11 a.m. at Multi-Purpose Building. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (11)

OLD CROW — Eauseph, Funeral service Fri. at 1 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (11)

FLAT LIP — Kenneth, Graveside service at 10 a.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery (11)