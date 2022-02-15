Smith West

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri, Feb 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (19)

Smith Downtown

CAMARILLO — Manuel ‘Manny’, 79, Billings. Service at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St, on Thurs., 2/17 at 11 a.m. Please see smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (15)

Smith Laurel

SPECHT — Austin A. 24, of Billings, passed January 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

LITTLE LIGHT — Garfield. Funeral Service: Tuesday 02/15 at 11 a.m. at Crow Agency Multipurpose Center, burial following at Lodge Grass Cemetery (15)

MORNING — Victor. Funeral Service: Tuesday 02/15 at 11 a.m. at Crow Agency Multipurpose Center, burial following at Lodge Grass Cemetery (15)

BYLER — Bonnie, 40, of Shepherd, Services pending (15)

WHITE WOLF — Jerome, 36, of Lame Deer, Services pending (15)

THOMPSON — Andrew N., 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (17)

ANDERSON — Leona K., 89. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned