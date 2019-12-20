{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ANDERSEN — Carol Ann, 88, Billings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)

ORLEMAN — Mary Jane, 97, Billings. Family memorial service to be held at a later date. (22)

Smith Downtown 

MOTA — Elisa "Lilly", 94, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3rd Ave. SO. and 34th St  Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation before service at the church. (26)

Smith Laurel 

GRATWOHL — Velma Lee, 94, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 23, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd. St. Laurel.  Interment, Laurel Cemetery. The family will greet friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (23)                       

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

OLSON —  Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)

WITMAN — Carole, 93. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun. at Hope United Methodist. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

SLATTERY — John. Memorial service Monday Dec. 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (24) 

HIGLEY — Elva Rae. Funeral service Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hardin. Burial will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho. (20)

