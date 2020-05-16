Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings.  Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

Smith Laurel

AMERSON — Carla June (Calhoun) 62, Bridger. Private services are planned. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

JOHNSON — William “Will”, 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Memorials to the charity of choice. (16)

NAGEL — James “Jim”, 84, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held in Colorado at a later time. (18)

WELSH — Betty J., 88, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (18)

HEMMER — Gerald, 93, of Billings. Private family services. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SALAVA — Andrew “Andy,” O., 44. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers, click on event “Celebrating the Life of Andy Salava.” (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

THOMAS — Norman L., 59, of Billings. Cremation. Private service at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (17)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

