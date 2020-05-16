× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

Smith Laurel

AMERSON — Carla June (Calhoun) 62, Bridger. Private services are planned. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

JOHNSON — William “Will”, 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Memorials to the charity of choice. (16)

NAGEL — James “Jim”, 84, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held in Colorado at a later time. (18)

WELSH — Betty J., 88, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (18)

HEMMER — Gerald, 93, of Billings. Private family services. (18)