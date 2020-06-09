Paid notices
Smith West

AVERY-SOLVEIG — Jeanette, 95, Billings.  Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Tues., June 9, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W.  Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Mon. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th street west. (9)

Smith Downtown

OBLANDER — Walter James, 91, Ballantine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed, June 10th, at Bethlehem Congregational Church, Worden. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. (10)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

TVETENE — Ronald E., 78, Columbus.  Private service is planned. (10)

Dahl Funeral

WELCH — Cheryl L., 66, of Wolf Point. Cremation. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wolf Point, MT. Interment will follow at the Wolf Point Cemetery. (10)

MORSE – Robin E., 64, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services to be held. (11)

NOT AFRAID — Kevlene, 38, of Billings. Family Funeral Service Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

FENTON — Bill, 66. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

ADERS — Karin, 82. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.  (12)

YERGER — Helen I., 95. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Pilgrim Congregational. Casket open at church prior to services. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

BLACK EAGLE — Marlon Graveside services  10 a.m. Tuesday  Lodge Grass Cemetery. (9)

