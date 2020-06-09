× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

AVERY-SOLVEIG — Jeanette, 95, Billings. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Tues., June 9, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Mon. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th street west. (9)

Smith Downtown

OBLANDER — Walter James, 91, Ballantine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed, June 10th, at Bethlehem Congregational Church, Worden. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. (10)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

TVETENE — Ronald E., 78, Columbus. Private service is planned. (10)

WELCH — Cheryl L., 66, of Wolf Point. Cremation. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wolf Point, MT. Interment will follow at the Wolf Point Cemetery. (10)