FJELDHEIM — Robert D., 71, Billings formerly of Glasgow. Private gathering will be held. (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KELLER — Mark, 69. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon. at American Lutheran Church. (14)

WEBER — Robert, 79. Memorial service 2 pm Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)

HINMAN — Karen A., 78. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (16)

WOOLSEY — Barbara, 86 of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)

TRUMBO — Cynthia 61, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service at 2 p.m., Valley Christian Church. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)

