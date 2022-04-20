Smith West

LANE — Kenneth Russell, 87, Billings. Memorial service Fri., June 10, 1 p.m. First Baptist Church. (21)

KUHAR – Louis “Louie”, 76, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (23)

Smith Downtown

SEITZ — Marcia June, 87, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N and Division St. (23)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

KUCERA — Mark, 63 of Billings, Visitation, April 29, 6-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, April 30, 10:30 a.m., Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. (22)

HAAN — Terence “Terry”, 61 of Billings. Memorial service, Friday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Community Church. (22)

HAIN — Melitta, 84, of Billings. Graveside Ceremony 2 p.m. Fri 4/22 Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

THELEN — Timothy James, 67. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service 7 p.m., Tuesday, April, 19, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (20)

HINES — Lew Baxter, 90. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21. American Lutheran Church. (21)

MORLEDGE — Patricia, 93. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned