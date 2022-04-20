Smith West
LANE — Kenneth Russell, 87, Billings. Memorial service Fri., June 10, 1 p.m. First Baptist Church. (21)
KUHAR – Louis “Louie”, 76, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (23)
Smith Downtown
SEITZ — Marcia June, 87, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N and Division St. (23)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KUCERA — Mark, 63 of Billings, Visitation, April 29, 6-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, April 30, 10:30 a.m., Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. (22)
HAAN — Terence “Terry”, 61 of Billings. Memorial service, Friday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Community Church. (22)
HAIN — Melitta, 84, of Billings. Graveside Ceremony 2 p.m. Fri 4/22 Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)
THELEN — Timothy James, 67. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service 7 p.m., Tuesday, April, 19, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (20)
HINES — Lew Baxter, 90. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21. American Lutheran Church. (21)
MORLEDGE — Patricia, 93. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at First Presbyterian Church. (23)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.