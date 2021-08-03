 Skip to main content
Smith West

TENNYSON —Thomas D. “Mike”, 100, Billings/Huntley- Visitation from 12-5 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at Smith West Chapel.  Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at Smith West Chapel. Light reception and then interment at Huntley Cemetery. (6)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BARE — Dwight Allen, 60, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, at First Baptist Church, located at 400 7th Avenue in Laurel. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings. (6)

KITTSON — Thomas, 59, of Billings. Celebration of Life pending. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCHOENBAUM — James, 89. Services 2 p.m. Friday, St. Stephens Episcopal Church. (6)

BULLER — Thomas, 73 of Red Lodge. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, August 27, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Red Lodge. (4)

BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. Aug. 14 at Faith Chapel. (4)

CUSHING — Marlene Ann, 85. Memorial services are pending. (4)

MASON — Wanda D., 90. Visitation 10:30 a.m. Friday, followed by services at 11 a.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

McDANEL — Terry, 74, of Billings. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Thurs. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

