TENNYSON — Thomas D. “Mike”, 100, Billings/Huntley- Visitation from 12-5 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at Smith West Chapel. Light reception and then interment at Huntley Cemetery. (6)

BARE — Dwight Allen, 60, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, at First Baptist Church, located at 400 7th Avenue in Laurel. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings. (6)