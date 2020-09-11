 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

BLAKE — Rachel, 82, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (12)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FISCHER — Thomas, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (11)

RASKY — Constance “Connie”, 92, of Billings. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation prior to service only. (14)

OLD BULL — LeeAnna, 71, of Hardin. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, at the Lodge Grass Cemetery., Lodge Grass, Montana. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GUSTIN — Roger H., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (11)

SCHEAFER — Lillian M., 90. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required. Streaming available on Atonement Lutheran Church Facebook page. (12)

SMITH — Lanette K., 69. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SMITH — Lori (Liner), 68, of Billings. Memorial service pending, to be announced (11)

Heights Family Funeral Home

MORRIS — Gary, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Sept 12, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit, www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/morris-3/ (12)

Bullis-Mortuary

MUHLBEIER — Ruth T., graveside service Sat. 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. (11)

STEWART — Letitia, graveside service Mon. 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. (11)

