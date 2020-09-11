Smith West
BLAKE — Rachel, 82, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (12)
FISCHER — Thomas, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (11)
RASKY — Constance “Connie”, 92, of Billings. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation prior to service only. (14)
OLD BULL — LeeAnna, 71, of Hardin. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, at the Lodge Grass Cemetery., Lodge Grass, Montana. (14)
GUSTIN — Roger H., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (11)
SCHEAFER — Lillian M., 90. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required. Streaming available on Atonement Lutheran Church Facebook page. (12)
SMITH — Lanette K., 69. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (14)
SMITH — Lori (Liner), 68, of Billings. Memorial service pending, to be announced (11)
MORRIS — Gary, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Sept 12, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit, www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/morris-3/ (12)
MUHLBEIER — Ruth T., graveside service Sat. 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. (11)
STEWART — Letitia, graveside service Mon. 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. (11)
