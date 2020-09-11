Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RASKY — Constance “Connie”, 92, of Billings. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation prior to service only. (14)