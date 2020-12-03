 Skip to main content
Smith West

GONZALEZ — Carmen, 94, died November 29, 2020. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Smith West Chapel. Rite of committal at Terrace Gardens to follow. (3)

MOSDAL — Franklin R. “Frank”, 86, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (4)

WALLIS — Dixie K., 71, Billings.  Memorial service 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W.  Cremation. (4)

Smith Downtown

AMSTUTZ — Larry W., 69, Billings.  Visitation 12-7 p.m. on Thurs., 12-3 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Fri., 12-4, Elevation Church, 711 4th Ave. N.  Private interment. (4)

ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Services Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Saturday December 12 at 1 pm. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HERAUF — Alvina,70, of Billings. Private Mass Dec. 4, St. Pius X Church, Interment in Calvary Cemetery. (4)

LEIFERT — Randall ‘Randy’, 60, of Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (4)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DICK — James, 79. Service 2 p.m. Sat., at 2620 54th St W. (05)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

MARTIN — Richard, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 3, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Livestream information at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (3)

GRIMM — Richard, 86 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

EASTMAN — Jeremy, graveside service Fri. at 11 a.m. Crow Agency Cemetery. (3)

LIND — Kevin, graveside service Sat. 2 p.m at Fairview Cemetery. (3)

