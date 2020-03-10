Smith Columbus Chapel

FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)

PICKETT — LaDeen, 65. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers followed by vigil service. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)

McKINSEY — Jack, 91, of Billings. Cremation. No services. (10)

BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)