Smith West
KINDSFATHER — Walter, 79, Billings. Memorial service and reception 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Cremation. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)
Smith Downtown
DANIELS — Donald Lee, 65, of Shepherd, passed March 5, Memorial Service Thurs., March 12 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (11)
RODRIGUEZ — Jess J., 73, of Billings, passed March 7, services pending. (10)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GAINER — Mary Louise, 94, of Red Lodge. Service at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel on March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Red Lodge Cemetery. (11)
BENNETT — Nancy 65, of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. No services planned. (11)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)
PICKETT — LaDeen, 65. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers followed by vigil service. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)
No services planned
McKINSEY — Jack, 91, of Billings. Cremation. No services. (10)
BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)
WIESE — Leon, 92, of Billings. Viewing at Heights Family Funeral Home, Fri., March 13, 2-4 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., March 14, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1603 St. Andrews Dr. Interment at Sunset Garden. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com at Our Families. (14)
ALLISON —Jesse A., 79, of Billings. Viewing Wed., March 11, 3-5 p.m. Service Thurs., March 12, at 11 a.m., followed by lunch, all at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial, in Huntley. Full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneral.com. (12)
No services planned
