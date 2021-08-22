 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

SIX — Gerald L., 84, of Billings passed August 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (22)

Smith Downtown

BRENDT-SANCHEZ — Dalton, 28, of Billings, Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln Billings. Interment at Huntley Cemetery. (22)

Smith Laurel

SIMON — Arthur “Ike” passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Laurel Masonic Lodge. (23)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)

HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LEE — Roxane “Roxy,” 79. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)

LOMBARDOZZI — Peter, 89. Funeral Mass postponed until spring 2022. (22)

BALLANTYNE — Joseph Matthew, 61. Arrangements are pending. (22)

RODRIQUEZ — Felicitas E., 52. Arrangements are pending. (22)

BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

WALERI — Roger, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 28, at Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

