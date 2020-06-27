Smith West
BAILEY — Thomas D., 99, Billings. Services being planned for a later date. Cremation (27)
WEIST — Lorena L., 97, Billings. Private family interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
YOST — Ruth, 97, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 29 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
VAN CAMPEN — Bonnie, 81, Laurel. Services being planned for a future date. Cremation. (27)
O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Johnson’s Barn, located at 3245 South 64th Street West. (27)
LEFTHAND — Darrell, 44, of Pryor. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Plenty Coups Football Field. Burial Pryor Cemetery. (27)
DECRANE LEFTHAND — Melanie, 41, of Lodge Grass. Graveside Service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, DeCrane Family Cemetery, Pryor. (27)
HOFFMAN — Sylvia M., 91, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (1)
KERSICH — Albert Thomas, 90. Graveside service with military honors, 11 a.m. Monday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (29)
CHARETTE — Robert W., 54, of Billings. Memorial 10 a.m. Sat. Great Plains Gathering - 145 Alderson Ave. (27)
BECKER — Selma, graveside service Monday at 10 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (30)
PRETTY MAN — Jolyn, graveside service Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (28)
LITTLE LIGHT — Karina, graveside service Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Crow Agency Cemetery (29)
