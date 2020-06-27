Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BAILEY — Thomas D., 99, Billings. Services being planned for a later date. Cremation (27)

YOST — Ruth, 97, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 29 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Johnson’s Barn, located at 3245 South 64th Street West. (27)