BAILEY — Thomas D., 99, Laurel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Smith Olcott Chapel, 201 N. Broadway in Red Lodge. Interment of urn follows at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception at Smith Olcott after interment. Memorials to Tendernest, 120 W. 12 St. in Laurel. (26)