Smith West
BAILEY — Thomas D., 99, Laurel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Smith Olcott Chapel, 201 N. Broadway in Red Lodge. Interment of urn follows at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception at Smith Olcott after interment. Memorials to Tendernest, 120 W. 12 St. in Laurel. (26)
Smith Downtown
SNELL — Robert David, 37, of Milwaukee, WI, passed July 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tues. July 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rockvale Cemetery, 4046 US-310 Joliet, MT 59041. (26)
Smith Laurel
FRARE — Dennis H., 73, Park City. Visitation 1-6 p.m., Sunday, July 26, Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Graveside with full military honors Monday, July 27, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (27)
FOX — Larry W., of Laurel. Memorial service Saturday, August 1, 2020 10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment Laurel City Cemetery. (26)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
MAJERUS — Julie, 70, of Roundup. Vigil 6 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday BOTH St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Roundup. (27)
DANIELSON — Ken, 73, of Billings. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery. (28)
LEFTHAND — Eymard, 73, of Pryor. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vigil 4-6 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at family home. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (28)
JENNAWAY — Nancy Jean, 66. Cremation has taken place. Burial in Melstone Cemetery, Sept. 15, along with celebration of life. (26)
AGNEW — Marlene, 81. Passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Services 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)
No services planned
EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)
YEAGER — Killian, 19 of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. (29)
GORDON — James “Jim”, 71 of Roundup. Cremation. To view obit & leave condolences, visit http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/gordon/
NEWELL — Ray, memorial service Saturday at 1 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church in Hardin. (26)
PLAIN FEATHER — William, graveside service Monday July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery (28)
