Smith West

SUNSHINE — Katie (Bauer) age  47, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2021 in Memphis, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr., Billings,MT. (8)

Smith Downtown

JENSEN – Kaitlin, 38, Billings, Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

REICHERT – Janice, of Belgrade. Rosary 6:30 p.m., Vigil 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Service Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOVALL – Juanita. 78 of Billings. Visitation, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral, 2 p.m., Thurs., Sep. 9 at First Presbyterian Church. Burial, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

