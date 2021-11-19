 Skip to main content
Smith West

DALTON — Daniel Edward, 55, Billings.  No Services Planned. (19)

VIETMEIER — Margie Ann, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 22, at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. (22)

HIGGAREDA — Rafael "Ralph", 65, Billings.  Services Friday November 19th, 2 p.m. Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West Billings. (19)

Smith Downtown

PRANSKY — Eliot, Billings. Memorial service 2 to 4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (20)

ERFLE — Cynthia Sue “Cynde”, 62 of Rapelje, passed November 16, 2021. Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Rapelje Gym. (21)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ROBINSON — Paul William, 69, of Roberts. Family memorial service in the spring. (19)

Smith Columbus Chapel

MASON — Donald E, 96, Columbus. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Nov 19 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com (19)

Dahl Funeral

MAIER - BRYCE — Nicki. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday 11/20 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KOCAB — Daniel, 68, Billings. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 at The Quality Inn on Overland Ave, Billings. Memorials can be sent to Riverstone Health Foundation 123 S. 27th Street, Billings, MT.    Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (19)

ANTHONY — Violet ‘Vi’, 88, Billings. Private service to be held at a later date. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com  (22)

COLEY — Gary, 77, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Nov. 20, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to view full obit and leave condolences. (19)

BRUNCKHORST — Evelyn, 75, of Billings. Private Graveside Service Mon, Nov. 22 Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. Time to be announced. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com for obit. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

