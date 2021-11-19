Smith West
DALTON — Daniel Edward, 55, Billings. No Services Planned. (19)
VIETMEIER — Margie Ann, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 22, at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. (22)
HIGGAREDA — Rafael "Ralph", 65, Billings. Services Friday November 19th, 2 p.m. Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West Billings. (19)
Smith Downtown
PRANSKY — Eliot, Billings. Memorial service 2 to 4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (20)
ERFLE — Cynthia Sue “Cynde”, 62 of Rapelje, passed November 16, 2021. Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Rapelje Gym. (21)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ROBINSON — Paul William, 69, of Roberts. Family memorial service in the spring. (19)
Smith Columbus Chapel
MASON — Donald E, 96, Columbus. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Nov 19 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (19)
MAIER - BRYCE — Nicki. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday 11/20 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (20)
McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)
PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)
KOCAB — Daniel, 68, Billings. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 at The Quality Inn on Overland Ave, Billings. Memorials can be sent to Riverstone Health Foundation 123 S. 27th Street, Billings, MT. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (19)
ANTHONY — Violet ‘Vi’, 88, Billings. Private service to be held at a later date. (19)
SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (22)
COLEY — Gary, 77, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Nov. 20, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to view full obit and leave condolences. (19)
BRUNCKHORST — Evelyn, 75, of Billings. Private Graveside Service Mon, Nov. 22 Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. Time to be announced. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com for obit. (19)
