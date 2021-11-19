MASON — Donald E, 96, Columbus. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Nov 19 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (19)

MAIER - BRYCE — Nicki. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday 11/20 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (20)

McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

KOCAB — Daniel, 68, Billings. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 at The Quality Inn on Overland Ave, Billings. Memorials can be sent to Riverstone Health Foundation 123 S. 27th Street, Billings, MT. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (19)