Smith West

EKLUND — Theodore “Ted”, 95, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday May 1st at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, with reception to follow. (30)

WIEDMEIER — John E, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Trinity Luthern Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. (1)

Smith Downtown

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyke), 66, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (30)

Smith Laurel

ENGLAND — Bryson W., 25, Park City. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Apr. 30 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

GIBSON — Ryan, 20, of Billings. Funeral Service Fri. 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (30)

ARMSTRONG — Jeanette, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be announced. (1)

GOES AHEAD — Karen, 67, of Pryor. Wake Fri. 6 p.m., Funeral Sat 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Goes Ahead Cemetery, Pryor. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BURGER — Phyllis A., 83. SERVICES PENDING: Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

