Smith West

EKLUND — Theodore “Ted”, 95, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday May 1st at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, with reception to follow. (30)

WIEDMEIER — John E, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Trinity Luthern Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. (1)

Smith Downtown

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyke), 66, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (30)

Smith Laurel