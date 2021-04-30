Smith West
EKLUND — Theodore “Ted”, 95, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday May 1st at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, with reception to follow. (30)
WIEDMEIER — John E, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Trinity Luthern Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. (1)
Smith Downtown
CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyke), 66, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (30)
Smith Laurel
ENGLAND — Bryson W., 25, Park City. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Apr. 30 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
GIBSON — Ryan, 20, of Billings. Funeral Service Fri. 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (30)
ARMSTRONG — Jeanette, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be announced. (1)
GOES AHEAD — Karen, 67, of Pryor. Wake Fri. 6 p.m., Funeral Sat 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Goes Ahead Cemetery, Pryor. (1)
BURGER — Phyllis A., 83. SERVICES PENDING: Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (1)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.