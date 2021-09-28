PAINTER — Kenneth E.C. III, 49, Billings. Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment with full military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12 p.m. Cremation. (1)

Smith Laurel

DOLECHEK — Marlene F., 82, Laurel. Visitation 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral service on Monday, October 4, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FISHBURN — Bruce Robert, 83, of Red Lodge. Family is holding a private celebration of his life. (28)

FATHER OSTERMAN — Richard Dale, 85, of Red Lodge. Services at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception to follow interment at St. Agnes Church. (29)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned