Smith West

DEINES — Helen Miller, 96, of Billings.  Visitation Monday, Sept 27th from 2-5 p.m.  Funeral Service Tuesday, Sept. 28th at 12 p.m., both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.  Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2) 

Smith Downtown

MALLORY — James H. 79, of Billings, passed September 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street with Military Honors to follow. (29)

KERN — Rubert W. 77, of Pryor, passed September 20, 2021, services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. with viewing one hour prior at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Live streaming available on the Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook page. Visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to read full obituary. (30)

PAINTER — Kenneth E.C. III, 49, Billings.  Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  Interment with full military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12 p.m.  Cremation. (1)

Smith Laurel

DOLECHEK — Marlene F., 82, Laurel.  Visitation 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Funeral service on Monday, October 4, at First Congregational Church in Laurel.  Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FISHBURN — Bruce Robert, 83, of Red Lodge. Family is holding a private celebration of his life. (28)

FATHER OSTERMAN — Richard Dale, 85, of Red Lodge. Services at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception to follow interment at St. Agnes Church.  (29)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STEWART — Roberta, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)

WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at American Lutheran Church. (2) 

GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)

POWELL — Neil 62, of Billings. Memorial Services are pending at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (1)

BERNHARDT — Roger E., 66. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Pius X. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

