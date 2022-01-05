TORRES – Guadalupe Rocquel ‘Lupe’, 62, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 7, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3 rd Ave S. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 th St. W (7)

LENINGTON, Jr. — Max Ross, 77, Billings. Private service is planned. Obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com . (7)

COMSTOCK - Beverly Jean, 78, of Billings. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation only at the church. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, MT. (8)