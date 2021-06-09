Smith West
EDWARDS — James E. “Jim” 84, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12th, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave No. and Division St. (12)
Smith Downtown
SCHRADER — Rita A., 81, Billings. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Thurs., June 10th at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (10)
CAMARILLO — Carmel, 92, died May 27. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Funeral service Thursday, June 10, 9 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)
Smith Laurel
BOYER — Vernon S., 68, Laurel. Vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8th at Smith Laurel Chapel. Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings. Cremation. (9)
WEAVER — Darian D., 23, of Laurel, passed June 1, 2021. Celebration of Life Sat., June 12, 2021 10 a.m. Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings, MT 59106 (Broadwater Entrance). (10)
HAYES — Robert Joe, 55, Laurel. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Jun 11 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels. (10)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ROSSETTER — Margery Clark 97 of Fishtail MT. No services at this time. (9)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
TRYTHALL — James Henry, 74, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle, 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)
DUNN — James, 61, of Broadview. Memorial Mass Thurs. 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (10)
OTTOLINO — June, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Thurs 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church (10)
KOSCHEL — Robert, 59, of Billings. Celebration of life Friday June 11, 3:00 p.m., at Yellowstone Drag Strip: 8405 Raceway Ln, Acton, MT 59002. (11)
ROWEN — Scott, 70. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (9)
ROY — Robert “Bob,” 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)
SPEAR — Diann L., 75. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, at her home, 2419 Rancho Road. Garden party attire preferred. (9)
RIOJAS — Martha, 58. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Chapel of Hope, 2425 Highway 87 E. (11)
OLSON — Robin, 77. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (11)
CRUSCH — Kelly, of Joliet. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at The Joliet Community Center Friday, June 11th at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at The Refuge Church. (11)
LALA — Jeremy, 40, of Billings. A funeral service will be held at Cremation and Funeral Gallery Thurs, June 10th at 12 p.m. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)
CODDINGTON — Gary, 61, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and no services are currently planned. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (9)
No Services Planned
BRIEN — Varian, funeral service Fri. at 11 a.m. at the St. Xavier Mission Catholic Church. Burial St. Xavier Cemetery. (9)
