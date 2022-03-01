 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

No services Planned

Smith Downtown

No services Planned

Smith Laurel

FOOS — Randolph “Randy” J., 76, Edgar. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., March 2nd., at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, 315 East 3rd Street. (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

REID — Betty. Vigil Thurs. March 3 at 6 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Fri. March 4 11 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. (4) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KIMMEL — Cleve 92, of Billings. Cremation.  No services planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LaFURGE — Glen “Lois”, 84, of Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral 1 1 p.m. Thurs., March 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Internment at Rockvale Cemetery. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (2)

Bullis-Mortuary

SPOTTED HORSE — Rueben, funeral services Wed. At 11 a.m. at Spirit Life Foursquare Church. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (1)

