Smith West
No services Planned
Smith Downtown
No services Planned
Smith Laurel
FOOS — Randolph “Randy” J., 76, Edgar. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., March 2nd., at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, 315 East 3rd Street. (2)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
REID — Betty. Vigil Thurs. March 3 at 6 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Fri. March 4 11 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. (4)
No services Planned
KIMMEL — Cleve 92, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (1)
LaFURGE — Glen “Lois”, 84, of Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral 1 1 p.m. Thurs., March 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Internment at Rockvale Cemetery. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (2)
SPOTTED HORSE — Rueben, funeral services Wed. At 11 a.m. at Spirit Life Foursquare Church. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (1)
