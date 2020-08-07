You have permission to edit this article.
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings.  Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church.  Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)

LEONARD — William R. “Bill”, 83.  Graveside military honors 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

HERGETT — Dora Marie (Mill), 81, Billings. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Mon., Aug. 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln.  Visitation one hr prior to service.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

SHAW JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Private graveside service. (8)

CUMMINGS — Elayne LaVonne, 89, of Billings. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (7)

HEIN — Donna, 77, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m., Friday, August 7 at St. Pius X. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. (7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SHANNON — William E., 83. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (7)

COCHRAN — Kathy Jo, 56. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (8)

KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LAWRENCE — Mary, 51, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday August 8 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BAUMANN — Betty “Shirlene”, 81 of Billings. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m., Aug. 8, 2020, Bridger Rodeo Grounds. Inurnment following at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/ (8)

SLOE — Tim, 35 of Billings. Life Celebration and Picnic, 4 p.m., Fri., Aug. 7 at Lake Elmo.  See obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/sloe/ (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

