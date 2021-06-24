Smith West

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Entrance. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary. (24)

COLLINS — June, 74, died Nov 17, 2020. Memorial service Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, Billings. (25)

Smith Downtown

KRON — Marvin, 73, died Jan 22, Memorial service Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Burial at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)

DEAVILA — Pauline Mary, 96, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24th, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Rite of Committal Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)

SCHELL — Loretta C. 91, of Billings passed May 21, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (25)