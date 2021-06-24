 Skip to main content
Smith West

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Entrance. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary. (24)

COLLINS — June, 74, died Nov 17, 2020. Memorial service Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, Billings. (25)

Smith Downtown

KRON — Marvin, 73, died Jan 22, Memorial service Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Burial at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)

DEAVILA — Pauline Mary, 96, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24th, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Rite of Committal Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)

SCHELL — Loretta C. 91, of Billings passed May 21, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (25)

HEGEL — Dennis A. 75, of Billings, passed June 22, 2021. Funeral will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MAHAN — Glorianne (Glory), 86, of Red Lodge. Services pending. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

FOX — Clara, 86, died June 17, Funeral service Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. at Columbus Evangelical Church, burial at Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. (24)

Dahl Funeral

KNICK — Mikel ,38, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (25)

MONTOYA — Rodney, 30 of Billings. Viewing Thursday June 24, 2-8 p.m. Service, Saturday 1 p.m. All services are at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave.  Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at  https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/.  (26)

JONES — John, 63. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DEISZ — Ann Roen. A memorial service will be held June 25, 2021 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave Billings, MT 59106. (24)

HOWARD — Milton, Sr., 97, of Dillon, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sat. June 26 at Perkins Restaurant in Billings. (25) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

McLEAN — Harvey, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., June. 26, 11 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

