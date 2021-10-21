Smith West
FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)
ANDERSON — Doris Adeline, 86, of Billings, passed October 16, 2021. Funeral Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Live streaming at www.goodshepherdbillings.org. (22)
Smith Downtown
GRAHAM — Mark George, 69, of Billings passed away October 14, 2021. Funeral at St Pius Catholic Church, Thursday, October 21, at 11 a.m. with viewing at 10 a.m. Internment 1 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. Viewing 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th St. (21)
RULAND — James Robert “Jim”, 78, Billings formally of Ballantine. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (23)
RAHN III —Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (23)
LOKEN — Esther L. 92, of Billings, passed October 13, 2021. Graveside service is Friday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)
Smith Laurel
ARNOLD – Evelyn Elsie, 98, Laurel. Visitation will be at 10 am – 1 p.m., Thurs, Oct 21. Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (21)
MASSA — Taryn Marie, 45, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Oct 23, at 3 p.m. in the upstairs banquet room at the Palace in Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
UHRICH — Joan Marie, 86, Columbus. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Oct 22 at St James Lutheran Church in Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
OBLANDER - Tom, 81, of Ballantine, MT. Cremation. No service planned at this time. (22)
BOEHM – Lawrence. Visitation Wed 6 – 7:30 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service Thurs 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (21)
WAGGONER — Beth, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at First United Methodist Church, located at 2800 4th Avenue North. (21)
KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12-5 p.m. Wed and 5-7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)
HARRISON — Betty, 92. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)
LANCEY — Keith, 56. Arrangements are pending. (21)
WELCH — Thomas “Mac”, 64. Memorial services are pending. (21)
MACKEY — Susan, 62 Billings. Viewing 9 – 11 a.m. with funeral following Monday, Oct 25 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (21)
RIEKE — Roger, 72, Billings. Memorial 11 a.m. Monday, Oct 25 Emmanuel Baptist Church. (21)
FARRINGTON — Dale, 95, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Oct. 22, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home (22)
MORRISON — Glenda Morrison, funeral services Sat. at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (21)
