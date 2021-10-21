Smith West

FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)

ANDERSON — Doris Adeline, 86, of Billings, passed October 16, 2021. Funeral Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Live streaming at www.goodshepherdbillings.org. (22)

Smith Downtown

GRAHAM — Mark George, 69, of Billings passed away October 14, 2021. Funeral at St Pius Catholic Church, Thursday, October 21, at 11 a.m. with viewing at 10 a.m. Internment 1 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. Viewing 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th St. (21)