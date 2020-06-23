Smith West
NELSON — Elena, Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)
MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., June 25, at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church. Closed Casket. Interment 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (25)
Smith Downtown
SPENCER — Paul J., 62, of Billings. Graveside rites 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
KING — Deanna M., age 81, of Columbus, passed June 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel-Columbus, 35 Diamond St, Columbus, MT. (24)
SHELDON — Jerry, 83, of Laurel. Interment of the urn at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date. (25)
BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.