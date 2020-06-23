Paid notices
Smith West

NELSON — Elena, Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)

MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., June 25, at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church.  Closed Casket. Interment 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (25)

Smith Downtown

SPENCER — Paul J., 62, of Billings.  Graveside rites 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.  (23)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

KING — Deanna M., age 81, of Columbus, passed June 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel-Columbus, 35 Diamond St, Columbus, MT. (24)

Dahl Funeral

SHELDON — Jerry, 83, of Laurel. Interment of the urn at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

