{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)

Smith Downtown 

CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, of Broadview. Memorial  service 2 p.m., Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (3)

JOHNSON — Sherri, 57, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Ave. and Shiloh. (6)

BREWINGTON —  William "Bill", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2420 13th Street West. Burial of the urn will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

HOADLEY — Carol, 82, of Billings. Memorial Services at later date. (4) 

ZERR — Dale R., 63, of Billings. Memorial service at later date. (4)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat. Nov. 9 at First United Methodist Church. (09) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Daniels — Keith L. Jr, 42, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life services pending. (3)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FURSTENBERG — Eric, 58 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Tues., Nov. 5 at Atonement Lutheran Church (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

To plant a tree in memory of Paid s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries