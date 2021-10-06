No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

BIRDHAT — Cammy, 50 of Pryor. Vigil Tues 6 p.m., Funeral Service Wed, 1 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)

HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)

FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)

SMITH — Derek, 38, of Billings. Memorial Service Wed., Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Holy Cross and reception at Tiny’s Tavern. (6)

