Smith West

LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Graveside Service Pending. (8)

KAUTZ — Barbara Ann Cook, 80, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (8)

Smith Downtown

MOOTS — Marion Elizabeth, 100, Billings, Formerly of Ballantine. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Oct. 6, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

SCHLEINGER — Edward “Ed”, 88, Lockwood. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (6)

RAHN III — Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., October 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Billings, MT 59102. (7)

WILLIAMS — Allen, 72, Visitation, Wed, Oct 6, 4-6 p.m., Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Thursday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BIRDHAT — Cammy, 50 of Pryor. Vigil Tues 6 p.m., Funeral Service Wed, 1 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.  (8)

FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned  

Heights Family Funeral Home

SMITH — Derek, 38, of Billings. Memorial Service Wed., Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Holy Cross and reception at Tiny’s Tavern. (6)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

