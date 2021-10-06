Smith West
LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Graveside Service Pending. (8)
KAUTZ — Barbara Ann Cook, 80, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (8)
Smith Downtown
MOOTS — Marion Elizabeth, 100, Billings, Formerly of Ballantine. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Oct. 6, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
SCHLEINGER — Edward “Ed”, 88, Lockwood. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (6)
RAHN III — Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., October 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Billings, MT 59102. (7)
WILLIAMS — Allen, 72, Visitation, Wed, Oct 6, 4-6 p.m., Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Thursday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BIRDHAT — Cammy, 50 of Pryor. Vigil Tues 6 p.m., Funeral Service Wed, 1 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)
HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)
FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)
SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)
HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)
No Services Planned
SMITH — Derek, 38, of Billings. Memorial Service Wed., Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Holy Cross and reception at Tiny’s Tavern. (6)
No Services Planned
