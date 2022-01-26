Smith West
LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)
Smith Downtown
HAUGAN — Donna M, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Jan. 29 at New Hope of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Rd. (27)
MOATS — Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
LUOMA — Eileen May 89, of Red Lodge. Graveside service is at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Red Lodge Cemetery. (26)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KAPPTIE — Patricia, 80, of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
STROHECKER — Margaret, 84, of Billings. Funeral Service Saturday 1/29/2022, 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)
HOLT — Donna Egan,86, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (29)
SLETTA — David Egan,78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, 02/01, 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, 02/02, 12 p.m. (2)
HELMER — M. Virginia, “Ginny”, 93. Family memorial services will be held April 16th at her Flathead home. (26)
JUROVICH — Eugene, 92. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church. (29)
KERCHER — Leslie “Les,” 92. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (29)
CROW — Jerry, 79 of Billings. Cremation. Services will be at a later date. (26)
CROFF — Clayton, 91 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be held March 26, details to follow. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (27)
No Services Planned
BELUE — Clarence, memorial service will be Sat. At 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. (26)
