LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

HAUGAN — Donna M, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Jan. 29 at New Hope of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Rd. (27)

MOATS — Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)

LUOMA — Eileen May 89, of Red Lodge. Graveside service is at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Red Lodge Cemetery. (26)

